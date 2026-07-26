J.T. Realmuto And Phillies Play Yankees On July 26

Realmuto is hitting for a .229 BA, .306 OBP and .360 SLG with a 20.4% strikeout rate and a 7.4% walk rate. His OPS is .666 and he has scored 28 runs. In 284 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 34 runs. In his most recent game, he had two hits (going 2 for 3) against the Yankees.

Will Warren (7-4 with a 4.00 ERA and 97 strikeouts in 99 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Yankees, his 20th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.