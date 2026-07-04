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J.T. Realmuto
Philadelphia Phillies

J.T. Realmuto

Philadelphia Phillies • #10 C

J.T. Realmuto And Phillies Square Off Against Royals On July 4

J.T. Realmuto and his Philadelphia Phillies will square off against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium, on Saturday, July 4 at 8:10 p.m. ET. Realmuto has +560 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

Realmuto is hitting for a .201 BA, .286 OBP and .319 SLG with a 20.3% strikeout rate and a 7.8% walk rate. His OPS is .604 and he has scored 22 runs. In 231 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 25 runs. He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0 for 3) against the Pirates.

Michael Wacha gets the start for the Royals, his 18th of the season. He is 5-5 with a 3.31 ERA and 84 strikeouts through 108 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
J.T. Realmuto

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