J.T. Realmuto And Phillies Square Off Against Royals On July 4

Realmuto is hitting for a .201 BA, .286 OBP and .319 SLG with a 20.3% strikeout rate and a 7.8% walk rate. His OPS is .604 and he has scored 22 runs. In 231 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 25 runs. He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0 for 3) against the Pirates.

Michael Wacha gets the start for the Royals, his 18th of the season. He is 5-5 with a 3.31 ERA and 84 strikeouts through 108 2/3 innings pitched.

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