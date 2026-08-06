J.T. Realmuto And Phillies Square Off Against Nationals On Aug. 6

Realmuto is hitting for a .222 BA, .302 OBP and .355 SLG with a 21.3% strikeout rate and a 7.6% walk rate. His OPS is .656 and he has scored 33 runs. In 315 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 37 runs. In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Nationals.

The Nationals are sending Miles Mikolas (3-8) out for his 11th start of the season. He is 3-8 with a 5.67 ERA and 55 strikeouts through 108 2/3 innings pitched.

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