J.T. Realmuto And Phillies Play Nationals On Aug. 4

Realmuto is hitting for a .225 BA, .306 OBP and .362 SLG with a 20.8% strikeout rate and a 7.8% walk rate. His OPS is .668 and he has scored 33 runs. In 307 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 37 runs. He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-2) against the Orioles.

Carson Palmquist gets the start for the Nationals, his sixth of the season. He is 0-1 with a 7.31 ERA and 15 strikeouts through 16 2/3 innings pitched.

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