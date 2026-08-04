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J.T. Realmuto
Philadelphia Phillies

J.T. Realmuto

Philadelphia Phillies • #10 C

J.T. Realmuto And Phillies Play Nationals On Aug. 4

J.T. Realmuto and the Philadelphia Phillies will face the Washington Nationals at Citizens Bank Park, on Tuesday, Aug. 4 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Realmuto has +520 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday evening.

What It Means

Realmuto is hitting for a .225 BA, .306 OBP and .362 SLG with a 20.8% strikeout rate and a 7.8% walk rate. His OPS is .668 and he has scored 33 runs. In 307 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 37 runs. He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-2) against the Orioles.

Carson Palmquist gets the start for the Nationals, his sixth of the season. He is 0-1 with a 7.31 ERA and 15 strikeouts through 16 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
J.T. Realmuto

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