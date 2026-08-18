J.T. Realmuto And Phillies Square Off Against Marlins On Aug. 18
J.T. Realmuto and his Philadelphia Phillies will square off against the Miami Marlins at Citizens Bank Park, on Tuesday, Aug. 18 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Realmuto has +710 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.
What It Means
Realmuto is hitting for a .217 BA, .292 OBP and .339 SLG with a 21.2% strikeout rate and a 7.4% walk rate. His OPS is .630 and he has scored 38 runs. In 353 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 40 runs. He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-2) against the Marlins.
Cade Gibson will take the mound to start for the Marlins, his first this season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.