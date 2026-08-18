J.T. Realmuto And Phillies Square Off Against Marlins On Aug. 18

Realmuto is hitting for a .217 BA, .292 OBP and .339 SLG with a 21.2% strikeout rate and a 7.4% walk rate. His OPS is .630 and he has scored 38 runs. In 353 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 40 runs. He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-2) against the Marlins.

Cade Gibson will take the mound to start for the Marlins, his first this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.