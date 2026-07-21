J.T. Realmuto And Phillies Square Off Against Dodgers On July 21

Realmuto is hitting for a .215 BA, .294 OBP and .347 SLG with a 20.2% strikeout rate and a 7.4% walk rate. His OPS is .641 and he has scored 28 runs. In 272 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 33 runs. In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Dodgers.

The Dodgers are sending Justin Wrobleski (10-2) to the mound to make his 16th start of the season. He is 10-2 with a 2.69 ERA and 73 strikeouts through 100 1/3 innings pitched.

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