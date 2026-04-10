J.T. Realmuto And Phillies Play Diamondbacks On April 10

Realmuto is hitting for a .240 BA, .406 OBP and .400 SLG with an 18.8% strikeout rate and a 15.6% walk rate. His OPS is .806 and he has scored four runs. In 32 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in one runs. He had two hits (going 2 for 3) in his last game against the Giants.

Mike Soroka (2-0) starts for the Diamondbacks, his third of the season.

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