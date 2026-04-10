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J.T. Realmuto
Philadelphia Phillies

J.T. Realmuto

Philadelphia Phillies • #10 C

J.T. Realmuto And Phillies Play Diamondbacks On April 10

J.T. Realmuto and his Philadelphia Phillies will take on the Arizona Diamondbacks at Citizens Bank Park, on Friday, April 10 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Realmuto has +760 odds to hit a home run as of Friday evening.

What It Means

Realmuto is hitting for a .240 BA, .406 OBP and .400 SLG with an 18.8% strikeout rate and a 15.6% walk rate. His OPS is .806 and he has scored four runs. In 32 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in one runs. He had two hits (going 2 for 3) in his last game against the Giants.

Mike Soroka (2-0) starts for the Diamondbacks, his third of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
J.T. Realmuto

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