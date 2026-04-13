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J.T. Realmuto
Philadelphia Phillies

J.T. Realmuto

Philadelphia Phillies • #10 C

J.T. Realmuto And Phillies Take On Cubs On April 13

J.T. Realmuto and his Philadelphia Phillies will face the Chicago Cubs at Citizens Bank Park, on Monday, April 13 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Realmuto has +590 odds to hit a home run as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Realmuto is hitting for a .212 BA, .350 OBP and .364 SLG with a 25% strikeout rate and a 12.5% walk rate. His OPS is .714 and he has scored four runs. In 40 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in one runs. In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0 for 4) against the Diamondbacks.

Javier Assad (1-0) gets the starting nod for the Cubs, his second of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
J.T. Realmuto

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