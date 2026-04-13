J.T. Realmuto And Phillies Take On Cubs On April 13

Realmuto is hitting for a .212 BA, .350 OBP and .364 SLG with a 25% strikeout rate and a 12.5% walk rate. His OPS is .714 and he has scored four runs. In 40 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in one runs. In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0 for 4) against the Diamondbacks.

Javier Assad (1-0) gets the starting nod for the Cubs, his second of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.