J.T. Realmuto And Phillies Face Cardinals On Aug. 12

Realmuto is hitting for a .222 BA, .297 OBP and .350 SLG with a 20.7% strikeout rate and a 7.2% walk rate. His OPS is .647 and he has scored 36 runs. In 333 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 38 runs. He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0 for 4) against the Cardinals.

Kyle Leahy (8-4 with a 3.45 ERA and 99 strikeouts in 112 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Cardinals, his 23rd of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.