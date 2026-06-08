J.T. Realmuto And Phillies Face Blue Jays On June 8

Realmuto is hitting for a .210 BA, .299 OBP and .304 SLG with a 17.8% strikeout rate and an 8.3% walk rate. His OPS is .604 and he has scored 14 runs. In 157 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 10 runs. He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0 for 2) against the White Sox.

Patrick Corbin makes the start for the Blue Jays, his 12th of the season. He is 2-2 with a 3.98 ERA and 37 strikeouts through 54 1/3 innings pitched.

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