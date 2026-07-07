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J.T. Ginn
Oakland Athletics

J.T. Ginn

Oakland Athletics • #35 RP

J.T. Ginn And Athletics Face Tigers On July 7

J.T. Ginn will get the start for his Athletics against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park, on Tuesday, July 7 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Ginn has +130 odds to total over 5.5 strikeouts as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Ginn is 7-4 with a 3.04 ERA and 82 strikeouts in 94 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was in relief on Thursday when he tossed six innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers, surrendering one earned run while giving up three hits.

The Tigers are averaging 4.2 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.9 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
J.T. Ginn

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