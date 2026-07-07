J.T. Ginn And Athletics Face Tigers On July 7

Ginn is 7-4 with a 3.04 ERA and 82 strikeouts in 94 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was in relief on Thursday when he tossed six innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers, surrendering one earned run while giving up three hits.

The Tigers are averaging 4.2 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.9 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

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