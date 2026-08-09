J.T. Ginn And Athletics Take On Red Sox On Aug. 9

Ginn is 8-6 with a 3.51 ERA and 105 strikeouts in 115 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came in relief on Tuesday when he threw six innings against the Cincinnati Reds, surrendering three earned runs while giving up five hits.

The Red Sox are averaging 4.5 runs per game this season, collecting 3 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

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