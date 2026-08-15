J.T. Ginn And Athletics Take On Rangers On Aug. 15

Ginn is 8-6 with a 3.41 ERA and 107 strikeouts in 121 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was out of the bullpen on Sunday when he tossed six innings against the Boston Red Sox, surrendering one earned run while giving up five hits.

The Rangers are averaging 4.1 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.7 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

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