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J.T. Ginn
Oakland Athletics

J.T. Ginn

Oakland Athletics • #35 RP

J.T. Ginn And Athletics Take On Rangers On Aug. 15

J.T. Ginn will get the start for his Athletics against the Texas Rangers at Sutter Health Park, on Saturday, Aug. 15 at 9:40 p.m. ET. Ginn has -111 odds to total over 4.5 strikeouts as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

Ginn is 8-6 with a 3.41 ERA and 107 strikeouts in 121 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was out of the bullpen on Sunday when he tossed six innings against the Boston Red Sox, surrendering one earned run while giving up five hits.

The Rangers are averaging 4.1 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.7 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
J.T. Ginn

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