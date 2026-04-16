J.T. Ginn And Athletics Take On Rangers On April 16

Ginn is 0-0 with a 3.31 ERA and 11 strikeouts in 16 1/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was out of the bullpen on Thursday when he tossed 5 1/3 innings against the Texas Rangers, surrendering two earned runs while allowing two hits.

The Rangers are averaging 4.1 runs per game this season, with 2.6 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.