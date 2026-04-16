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J.T. Ginn
Oakland Athletics

J.T. Ginn

Oakland Athletics • #35 RP

J.T. Ginn And Athletics Take On Rangers On April 16

J.T. Ginn will get the start for the Athletics against the Texas Rangers at Sutter Health Park, on Thursday, April 16 at 3:05 p.m. ET.

What It Means

Ginn is 0-0 with a 3.31 ERA and 11 strikeouts in 16 1/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was out of the bullpen on Thursday when he tossed 5 1/3 innings against the Texas Rangers, surrendering two earned runs while allowing two hits.

The Rangers are averaging 4.1 runs per game this season, with 2.6 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

Written by Data Skrive on
J.T. Ginn

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