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J.T. Ginn
Oakland Athletics

J.T. Ginn

Oakland Athletics • #35 RP

J.T. Ginn And Athletics Face Phillies On May 7

J.T. Ginn will get the start for his Athletics against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park, on Thursday, May 7 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Ginn has +112 odds to total over 4.5 strikeouts as of Thursday afternoon.

What It Means

Ginn is 0-1 with a 4.30 ERA and 23 strikeouts in 29 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came in relief on Saturday when he threw 4 1/3 innings against the Cleveland Guardians, surrendering five earned runs while giving up five hits.

The Phillies are averaging 4 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.8 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
J.T. Ginn

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