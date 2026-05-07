J.T. Ginn And Athletics Face Phillies On May 7

Ginn is 0-1 with a 4.30 ERA and 23 strikeouts in 29 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came in relief on Saturday when he threw 4 1/3 innings against the Cleveland Guardians, surrendering five earned runs while giving up five hits.

The Phillies are averaging 4 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.8 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.