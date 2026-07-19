J.T. Ginn And Athletics Face Nationals On July 19

Ginn is 8-6 with a 3.46 ERA and 100 strikeouts in 109 1/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came in relief on Sunday when he threw 6 1/3 scoreless innings against the Washington Nationals while allowing just one hit.

The Nationals are averaging 5.5 runs per game this season, while racking up 3.4 extra base hits and 1.4 home runs per game.