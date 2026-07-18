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J.T. Ginn
Oakland Athletics

J.T. Ginn

Oakland Athletics • #35 RP

J.T. Ginn And Athletics Play Nationals On July 18

J.T. Ginn will get the start for the Athletics against the Washington Nationals at Sutter Health Park, on Saturday, July 18 at 10:05 p.m. ET. Ginn has +118 odds to total over 4.5 strikeouts as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

Ginn is 7-6 with a 3.67 ERA and 93 strikeouts in 103 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was in relief on Sunday when he tossed 4 1/3 innings against the Chicago White Sox, surrendering eight earned runs while allowing six hits.

The Nationals are averaging 5.5 runs per game this season, while racking up 3.4 extra base hits and 1.4 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
J.T. Ginn

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