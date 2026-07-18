J.T. Ginn And Athletics Play Nationals On July 18

Ginn is 7-6 with a 3.67 ERA and 93 strikeouts in 103 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was in relief on Sunday when he tossed 4 1/3 innings against the Chicago White Sox, surrendering eight earned runs while allowing six hits.

The Nationals are averaging 5.5 runs per game this season, while racking up 3.4 extra base hits and 1.4 home runs per game.

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