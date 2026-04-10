J.T. Ginn And Athletics Take On Mets On April 10

Ginn is 0-0 with a 5.14 ERA and four strikeouts in 7 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was out of the bullpen on Sunday when he tossed 1 1/3 innings against the Houston Astros, surrendering two earned runs while giving up two hits.

The Mets are averaging 4.3 runs per game this season, with 2.5 extra base hits and 0.8 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.