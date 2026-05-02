J.T. Ginn And Athletics Square Off Against Guardians On May 2

Ginn is 0-1 with a 4.30 ERA and 23 strikeouts in 29 1/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was out of the bullpen on Saturday when he tossed 4 1/3 innings against the Cleveland Guardians, surrendering five earned runs while giving up five hits.

The Guardians are averaging 4 runs per game this season, collecting 2.8 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.