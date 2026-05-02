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J.T. Ginn
Oakland Athletics

J.T. Ginn

Oakland Athletics • #35 RP

J.T. Ginn And Athletics Square Off Against Guardians On May 2

J.T. Ginn will get the start for his Athletics against the Cleveland Guardians at Sutter Health Park, on Saturday, May 2 at 4:05 p.m. ET.

What It Means

Ginn is 0-1 with a 4.30 ERA and 23 strikeouts in 29 1/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was out of the bullpen on Saturday when he tossed 4 1/3 innings against the Cleveland Guardians, surrendering five earned runs while giving up five hits.

The Guardians are averaging 4 runs per game this season, collecting 2.8 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

Written by Data Skrive on
J.T. Ginn

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