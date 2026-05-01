J.T. Ginn And Athletics Take On Guardians On May 1

Ginn is 0-0 with a 3.24 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 25 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was in relief on Sunday when he threw 3 1/3 scoreless innings against the Texas Rangers while giving up three hits.

The Guardians are averaging 3.8 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.7 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.