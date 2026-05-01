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J.T. Ginn
Oakland Athletics

J.T. Ginn

Oakland Athletics • #35 RP

J.T. Ginn And Athletics Take On Guardians On May 1

J.T. Ginn will get the start for the Athletics against the Cleveland Guardians at Sutter Health Park, on Friday, May 1 at 9:40 p.m. ET. Ginn has -128 odds to total over 3.5 strikeouts as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Ginn is 0-0 with a 3.24 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 25 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was in relief on Sunday when he threw 3 1/3 scoreless innings against the Texas Rangers while giving up three hits.

The Guardians are averaging 3.8 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.7 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
J.T. Ginn

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