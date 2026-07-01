FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore World Cup

Explore MLB

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
J.T. Ginn
Oakland Athletics

J.T. Ginn

Oakland Athletics • #35 RP

J.T. Ginn And Athletics Square Off Against Dodgers On July 1

J.T. Ginn will get the start for the Athletics against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Sutter Health Park, on Wednesday, July 1 at 9:40 p.m. ET. Ginn has +104 odds to record over 4.5 strikeouts as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Ginn is 6-4 with a 3.15 ERA and 78 strikeouts in 88 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out came out of the bullpen on Saturday when he tossed six innings against the Los Angeles Angels, surrendering three earned runs while allowing eight hits.

The Dodgers are averaging 5.4 runs per game this season, with 3.2 extra base hits and 1.4 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
J.T. Ginn

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Oakland AthleticsRecent Oakland Athletics Player News

View All Oakland Athletics Player News