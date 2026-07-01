J.T. Ginn And Athletics Square Off Against Dodgers On July 1

Ginn is 6-4 with a 3.15 ERA and 78 strikeouts in 88 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out came out of the bullpen on Saturday when he tossed six innings against the Los Angeles Angels, surrendering three earned runs while allowing eight hits.

The Dodgers are averaging 5.4 runs per game this season, with 3.2 extra base hits and 1.4 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.