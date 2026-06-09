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J.T. Ginn
Oakland Athletics

J.T. Ginn

Oakland Athletics • #35 RP

J.T. Ginn And Athletics Face Brewers On June 9

J.T. Ginn will get the start for the Athletics against the Milwaukee Brewers at Las Vegas Ballpark, on Tuesday, June 9 at 10:05 p.m. ET. Ginn has +106 odds to record over 4.5 strikeouts as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Ginn is 3-3 with a 2.74 ERA and 60 strikeouts in 65 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was in relief on Friday when he threw six innings against the Chicago Cubs, surrendering one earned run while allowing two hits.

The Brewers are averaging 5.4 runs per game this season, collecting 2.7 extra base hits and 0.8 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
J.T. Ginn

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