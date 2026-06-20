J.T. Ginn And Athletics Play Angels On June 20

Ginn is 5-3 with a 2.91 ERA and 68 strikeouts in 77 1/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came in relief on Tuesday when he tossed six innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates, surrendering no earned runs while allowing six hits.

The Angels are averaging 4.5 runs per game this season, collecting 2.9 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

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