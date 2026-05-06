J.C. Escarra And Yankees Play Rangers On May 6

Escarra is hitting for a .200 BA, .222 OBP and .343 SLG with a 27.8% strikeout rate and a 2.8% walk rate. His OPS is .565 and he has scored three runs. In 36 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in five runs. In his last action (on May 2 against the Orioles) he went 1 for 4 with a double.

Nathan Eovaldi (3-4) gets the starting nod for the Rangers in his eighth start of the season. He has a 4.76 ERA in 39 2/3 innings pitched, with 39 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.