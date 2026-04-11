Iván Herrera And Cardinals Take On Red Sox On April 11

Herrera is hitting for a .200 BA, .393 OBP and .267 SLG with a 14.8% strikeout rate and a 21.3% walk rate. His OPS is .660 and he has scored three runs. In 61 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in six runs. In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Red Sox.

Ranger Suarez (0-1) takes the mound for the Red Sox to make his third start of the season.

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