Iván Herrera And Cardinals Play Red Sox On April 10
Ivan Herrera and the St. Louis Cardinals will face the Boston Red Sox at Busch Stadium, on Friday, April 10 at 8:15 p.m. ET. Herrera has +680 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.
What It Means
Herrera is hitting for a .195 BA, .393 OBP and .268 SLG with a 10.7% strikeout rate and a 21.4% walk rate. His OPS is .661 and he has scored three runs. In 56 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in six runs. In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-2) against the Nationals.
The Red Sox will look to Connelly Early (0-0) in his third start of the season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.