Iván Herrera And Cardinals Take On Padres On June 15

Herrera is hitting for a .267 BA, .398 OBP and .431 SLG with a 15.9% strikeout rate and a 13.1% walk rate. His OPS is .829 and he has scored 46 runs. In 314 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs and driven in 31 runs. Herrera has recorded four steals on four attempts. He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0 for 3) against the Twins.

Lucas Giolito (2-1) takes the mound for the Padres in his sixth start of the season. He's put together a 4.35 ERA in 20 2/3 innings pitched, with 14 strikeouts.

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