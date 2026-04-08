Iván Herrera And Cardinals Take On Nationals On April 8

Herrera is hitting for a .179 BA, .353 OBP and .256 SLG with an 11.8% strikeout rate and a 19.6% walk rate. His OPS is .609 and he has scored two runs. In 51 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in six runs. In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0 for 4) against the Nationals.

Miles Mikolas (0-2) gets the start for the Nationals, his third of the season.

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