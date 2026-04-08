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Ivan Herrera
St. Louis Cardinals

Ivan Herrera

St. Louis Cardinals • #48 C

Iván Herrera And Cardinals Take On Nationals On April 8

Ivan Herrera and the St. Louis Cardinals will take on the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, on Wednesday, April 8 at 4:05 p.m. ET. Herrera has +540 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday morning.

What It Means

Herrera is hitting for a .179 BA, .353 OBP and .256 SLG with an 11.8% strikeout rate and a 19.6% walk rate. His OPS is .609 and he has scored two runs. In 51 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in six runs. In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0 for 4) against the Nationals.

Miles Mikolas (0-2) gets the start for the Nationals, his third of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Ivan Herrera

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