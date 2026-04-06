Iván Herrera And Cardinals Take On Nationals On April 6

Herrera is hitting for a .226 BA, .375 OBP and .323 SLG with a 12.5% strikeout rate and a 17.5% walk rate. His OPS is .698 and he has scored two runs. In 40 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in six runs. He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-3) against the Tigers.

Zack Littell starts for the first time this season for the Nationals.

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