Iván Herrera And Cardinals Take On Nationals On April 6
Ivan Herrera and his St. Louis Cardinals will square off against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, on Monday, April 6 at 6:45 p.m. ET. Herrera has +630 odds to hit a home run as of Monday afternoon.
What It Means
Herrera is hitting for a .226 BA, .375 OBP and .323 SLG with a 12.5% strikeout rate and a 17.5% walk rate. His OPS is .698 and he has scored two runs. In 40 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in six runs. He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-3) against the Tigers.
Zack Littell starts for the first time this season for the Nationals.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.