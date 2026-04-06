FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore March Madness

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Ivan Herrera
St. Louis Cardinals

Ivan Herrera

St. Louis Cardinals • #48 C

Iván Herrera And Cardinals Take On Nationals On April 6

Ivan Herrera and his St. Louis Cardinals will square off against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, on Monday, April 6 at 6:45 p.m. ET. Herrera has +630 odds to hit a home run as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Herrera is hitting for a .226 BA, .375 OBP and .323 SLG with a 12.5% strikeout rate and a 17.5% walk rate. His OPS is .698 and he has scored two runs. In 40 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in six runs. He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-3) against the Tigers.

Zack Littell starts for the first time this season for the Nationals.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Ivan Herrera

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

St. Louis CardinalsRecent St. Louis Cardinals Player News

View All St. Louis Cardinals Player News