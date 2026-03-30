Iván Herrera And Cardinals Face Mets On March 30
Ivan Herrera and the St. Louis Cardinals will square off against the New York Mets at Busch Stadium, on Monday, March 30 at 7:45 p.m. ET. Herrera has +560 odds to hit a home run as of Monday afternoon.
What It Means
Herrera had a .284 BA, .373 OBP and .464 SLG with an 18.6% strikeout rate and a 9.5% walk rate last season. His OPS was .837 and he scored 54 runs. In 452 plate appearances, he hit 19 home runs and drove in 66 runs. Herrera recorded eight steals on 10 attempts. He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0 for 5) against the Rays.
Clay Holmes makes his first start of the season for the Mets.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.