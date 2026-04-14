Iván Herrera And Cardinals Square Off Against Guardians On April 14

Herrera is hitting for a .193 BA, .365 OBP and .246 SLG with a 13.5% strikeout rate and an 18.9% walk rate. His OPS is .610 and he has scored four runs. In 74 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in six runs. In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-5) against the Guardians.

Joey Cantillo (1-0 with a 2.45 ERA and 20 strikeouts in 14 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Guardians, his fourth of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.