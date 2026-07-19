Iván Herrera And Cardinals Face Diamondbacks On July 19

Herrera is hitting for a .242 BA, .372 OBP and .380 SLG with a 16.2% strikeout rate and an 11.8% walk rate. His OPS is .752 and he has scored 61 runs. In 433 plate appearances, he has hit 11 home runs and driven in 41 runs. Herrera has recorded five steals on five attempts. He had a hitless showing in his last game (0 for 5) against the Diamondbacks.

Eduardo Rodriguez (8-3) takes the mound for the Diamondbacks in his 20th start of the season. He's put together a 2.29 ERA in 114 2/3 innings pitched, with 79 strikeouts.

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