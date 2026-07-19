FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore World Cup

Explore MLB

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Ivan Herrera
St. Louis Cardinals

Ivan Herrera

St. Louis Cardinals • #48 C

Iván Herrera And Cardinals Face Diamondbacks On July 19

Ivan Herrera and his St. Louis Cardinals will face the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field, on Sunday, July 19 at 4:10 p.m. ET. Herrera has +600 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday afternoon.

What It Means

Herrera is hitting for a .242 BA, .372 OBP and .380 SLG with a 16.2% strikeout rate and an 11.8% walk rate. His OPS is .752 and he has scored 61 runs. In 433 plate appearances, he has hit 11 home runs and driven in 41 runs. Herrera has recorded five steals on five attempts. He had a hitless showing in his last game (0 for 5) against the Diamondbacks.

Eduardo Rodriguez (8-3) takes the mound for the Diamondbacks in his 20th start of the season. He's put together a 2.29 ERA in 114 2/3 innings pitched, with 79 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Ivan Herrera

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

St. Louis CardinalsRecent St. Louis Cardinals Player News

View All St. Louis Cardinals Player News