Iván Herrera And Cardinals Play Cubs On July 4

Herrera is hitting for a .258 BA, .396 OBP and .406 SLG with a 15.6% strikeout rate and a 12.8% walk rate. His OPS is .802 and he has scored 58 runs. In 384 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs and driven in 38 runs. Herrera has recorded five steals on five attempts. He strung together three hits (going 3 for 4 with two RBIs) in his most recent appearance against the Cubs.

Shota Imanaga (5-6 with a 4.30 ERA and 92 strikeouts in 98 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Cubs, his 18th of the season.

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