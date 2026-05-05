Iván Herrera And Cardinals Square Off Against Brewers On May 5

Herrera is hitting for a .256 BA, .416 OBP and .424 SLG with a 16.8% strikeout rate and a 16.8% walk rate. His OPS is .840 and he has scored 21 runs. In 161 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 17 runs. In his last game, he collected three RBI (going 2-for-5 with a double) against the Brewers.

The Brewers are sending Brandon Sproat (0-2) to the mound to make his fifth start of the season. He is 0-2 with a 6.75 ERA and 25 strikeouts through 26 2/3 innings pitched.

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