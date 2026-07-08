Iván Herrera And Cardinals Face Brewers On July 8

Herrera is hitting for a .254 BA, .390 OBP and .404 SLG with a 16.1% strikeout rate and a 12.4% walk rate. His OPS is .793 and he has scored 59 runs. In 403 plate appearances, he has hit 11 home runs and driven in 40 runs. Herrera has recorded five steals on five attempts. In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0 for 2) against the Brewers.

Kyle Harrison (8-1 with a 2.82 ERA and 99 strikeouts in 79 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Brewers, his 17th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.