Iván Herrera And Cardinals Face Brewers On July 6

Herrera is hitting for a .256 BA, .393 OBP and .401 SLG with a 16.3% strikeout rate and a 12.5% walk rate. His OPS is .793 and he has scored 58 runs. In 392 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs and driven in 39 runs. Herrera has recorded five steals on five attempts. In his last game he had a hitless showing (0 for 4) against the Cubs.

Shane Drohan (3-2) gets the starting nod for the Brewers in his eighth start of the season. He has a 3.12 ERA in 57 2/3 innings pitched, with 59 strikeouts.

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