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Ivan Herrera
St. Louis Cardinals

Ivan Herrera

St. Louis Cardinals • #48 C

Iván Herrera And Cardinals Face Brewers On July 6

Ivan Herrera and his St. Louis Cardinals will take on the Milwaukee Brewers at Busch Stadium, on Monday, July 6 at 7:45 p.m. ET. Herrera has +750 odds to hit a home run as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Herrera is hitting for a .256 BA, .393 OBP and .401 SLG with a 16.3% strikeout rate and a 12.5% walk rate. His OPS is .793 and he has scored 58 runs. In 392 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs and driven in 39 runs. Herrera has recorded five steals on five attempts. In his last game he had a hitless showing (0 for 4) against the Cubs.

Shane Drohan (3-2) gets the starting nod for the Brewers in his eighth start of the season. He has a 3.12 ERA in 57 2/3 innings pitched, with 59 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Ivan Herrera

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