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Isaac Paredes
Houston Astros

Isaac Paredes

Houston Astros • #15 3B

Isaac Paredes And Astros Play White Sox On July 26

Isaac Paredes and his Houston Astros will square off against the Chicago White Sox at Rate Field, on Sunday, July 26 at 2:10 p.m. ET. Paredes has +460 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday afternoon.

What It Means

Paredes is hitting for a .263 BA, .356 OBP and .435 SLG with a 15% strikeout rate and a 9.5% walk rate. His OPS is .791 and he has scored 43 runs. In 419 plate appearances, he has hit 14 home runs and driven in 57 runs. He collected three RBI (going 2-for-4 with ) in his most recent game against the White Sox.

Erick Fedde (5-6) gets the starting nod for the White Sox in his 11th start of the season. He has a 4.16 ERA in 93 2/3 innings pitched, with 66 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Isaac Paredes

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