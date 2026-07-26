Isaac Paredes And Astros Play White Sox On July 26

Paredes is hitting for a .263 BA, .356 OBP and .435 SLG with a 15% strikeout rate and a 9.5% walk rate. His OPS is .791 and he has scored 43 runs. In 419 plate appearances, he has hit 14 home runs and driven in 57 runs. He collected three RBI (going 2-for-4 with ) in his most recent game against the White Sox.

Erick Fedde (5-6) gets the starting nod for the White Sox in his 11th start of the season. He has a 4.16 ERA in 93 2/3 innings pitched, with 66 strikeouts.

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