Isaac Paredes And Astros Square Off Against White Sox On July 25

Paredes is hitting for a .261 BA, .354 OBP and .434 SLG with a 14.9% strikeout rate and a 9.6% walk rate. His OPS is .788 and he has scored 43 runs. In 415 plate appearances, he has hit 14 home runs and driven in 54 runs. He had a hitless performance in his last game (0 for 3) against the White Sox.

Sean Burke makes the start for the White Sox, his 17th of the season. He is 7-4 with a 3.20 ERA and 120 strikeouts in 112 1/3 innings pitched.

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