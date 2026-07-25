Isaac Paredes And Astros Square Off Against White Sox On July 25
Isaac Paredes and his Houston Astros will face the Chicago White Sox at Rate Field, on Saturday, July 25 at 7:10 p.m. ET. Paredes has +430 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday afternoon.
What It Means
Paredes is hitting for a .261 BA, .354 OBP and .434 SLG with a 14.9% strikeout rate and a 9.6% walk rate. His OPS is .788 and he has scored 43 runs. In 415 plate appearances, he has hit 14 home runs and driven in 54 runs. He had a hitless performance in his last game (0 for 3) against the White Sox.
Sean Burke makes the start for the White Sox, his 17th of the season. He is 7-4 with a 3.20 ERA and 120 strikeouts in 112 1/3 innings pitched.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.