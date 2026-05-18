Isaac Paredes And Astros Square Off Against Twins On May 18

Paredes is hitting for a .250 BA, .341 OBP and .375 SLG with a 16.8% strikeout rate and an 8.7% walk rate. His OPS is .716 and he has scored 17 runs. In 173 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 18 runs. He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0 for 4) against the Rangers.

Kendry Rojas starts for the first time this season for the Twins.

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