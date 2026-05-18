Isaac Paredes And Astros Square Off Against Twins On May 18
Isaac Paredes and the Houston Astros will take on the Minnesota Twins at Target Field, on Monday, May 18 at 7:40 p.m. ET. Paredes has +540 odds to hit a home run as of Monday afternoon.
What It Means
Paredes is hitting for a .250 BA, .341 OBP and .375 SLG with a 16.8% strikeout rate and an 8.7% walk rate. His OPS is .716 and he has scored 17 runs. In 173 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 18 runs. He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0 for 4) against the Rangers.
Kendry Rojas starts for the first time this season for the Twins.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.