Isaac Paredes And Astros Face Twins On June 30

Paredes is hitting for a .253 BA, .349 OBP and .424 SLG with a 15.8% strikeout rate and a 9.9% walk rate. His OPS is .773 and he has scored 35 runs. In 335 plate appearances, he has hit 11 home runs and driven in 45 runs. He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0 for 3) against the Twins.

Joe Ryan (5-4 with a 3.18 ERA and 108 strikeouts in 93 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Twins, his 18th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.