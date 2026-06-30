FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore World Cup

Explore MLB

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Isaac Paredes
Houston Astros

Isaac Paredes

Houston Astros • #15 3B

Isaac Paredes And Astros Face Twins On June 30

Isaac Paredes and the Houston Astros will square off against the Minnesota Twins at Daikin Park, on Tuesday, June 30 at 8:10 p.m. ET. Paredes has +540 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Paredes is hitting for a .253 BA, .349 OBP and .424 SLG with a 15.8% strikeout rate and a 9.9% walk rate. His OPS is .773 and he has scored 35 runs. In 335 plate appearances, he has hit 11 home runs and driven in 45 runs. He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0 for 3) against the Twins.

Joe Ryan (5-4 with a 3.18 ERA and 108 strikeouts in 93 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Twins, his 18th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Isaac Paredes

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Houston AstrosRecent Houston Astros Player News

View All Houston Astros Player News