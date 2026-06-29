Isaac Paredes And Astros Take On Twins On June 29

Paredes is hitting for a .256 BA, .350 OBP and .428 SLG with a 16% strikeout rate and a 9.7% walk rate. His OPS is .779 and he has scored 34 runs. In 331 plate appearances, he has hit 11 home runs and driven in 45 runs. He notched a home run while going 3-for-5 in his last game against the Tigers.

Zebby Matthews (3-5 with a 4.56 ERA and 39 strikeouts in 49 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Twins, his ninth of the season.

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