Isaac Paredes And Astros Square Off Against Tigers On June 28

Paredes is hitting for a .250 BA, .347 OBP and .414 SLG with a 16.3% strikeout rate and a 9.8% walk rate. His OPS is .761 and he has scored 32 runs. In 326 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs and driven in 43 runs. In his most recent appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2 for 4 with a double and two RBIs) against the Tigers.

Jack Flaherty (1-8) takes the mound for the Tigers in his 16th start of the season. He has a 5.35 ERA in 65 2/3 innings pitched, with 78 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.