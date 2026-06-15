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Isaac Paredes
Houston Astros

Isaac Paredes

Houston Astros • #15 3B

Isaac Paredes And Astros Take On Tigers On June 15

Isaac Paredes and the Houston Astros will take on the Detroit Tigers at Daikin Park, on Monday, June 15 at 8:10 p.m. ET. Paredes has +490 odds to hit a home run as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Paredes is hitting for a .229 BA, .331 OBP and .394 SLG with a 16.7% strikeout rate and a 9.8% walk rate. His OPS is .725 and he has scored 28 runs. In 275 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs and driven in 33 runs. In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0 for 4) against the Royals.

The Tigers will send Troy Melton (3-0) to the mound for his fifth start of the season. He is 3-0 with a 2.81 ERA and 14 strikeouts through 25 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Isaac Paredes

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