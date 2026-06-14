Isaac Paredes And Astros Play Royals On June 14

Paredes is hitting for a .229 BA, .331 OBP and .394 SLG with a 16.7% strikeout rate and a 9.8% walk rate. His OPS is .725 and he has scored 28 runs. In 275 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs and driven in 33 runs. He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0 for 4) against the Royals.

Stephen Kolek (3-1 with a 3.14 ERA and 30 strikeouts in 43 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Royals, his eighth of the season.

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