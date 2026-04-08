Isaac Paredes And Astros Square Off Against Rockies On April 8

Paredes is hitting for a .231 BA, .333 OBP and .385 SLG with a 26.7% strikeout rate and a 6.7% walk rate. His OPS is .718 and he has scored four runs. In 30 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in five runs. In his previous game, he went 1 for 4 against the Rockies.

The Rockies will look to Michael Lorenzen (0-1) in his third start of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.