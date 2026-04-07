Isaac Paredes And Astros Face Rockies On April 7

Paredes is hitting for a .227 BA, .346 OBP and .409 SLG with a 23.1% strikeout rate and a 7.7% walk rate. His OPS is .755 and he has scored four runs. In 26 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in five runs. He is back in action for the first time since April 1, when he went 1 for 3 with a double and an RBI against the Red Sox.

Kyle Freeland (0-1) takes the mound for the Rockies to make his third start this season.

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