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Isaac Paredes
Houston Astros

Isaac Paredes

Houston Astros • #15 3B

Isaac Paredes And Astros Play Rockies On April 14

Isaac Paredes and his Houston Astros will face the Colorado Rockies at Daikin Park, on Tuesday, April 14 at 8:10 p.m. ET. Paredes has +470 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Paredes is hitting for a .250 BA, .353 OBP and .341 SLG with a 21.6% strikeout rate and a 5.9% walk rate. His OPS is .694 and he has scored six runs. In 51 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in six runs. In his most recent game, he strung together two hits (going 2 for 4) against the Mariners.

Michael Lorenzen makes the start for the Rockies, his fourth of the season. He is 1-1 with an 8.36 ERA and 10 strikeouts through 14 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Isaac Paredes

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