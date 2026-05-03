Isaac Paredes And Astros Play Red Sox On May 3

Paredes is hitting for a .264 BA, .355 OBP and .396 SLG with a 14.9% strikeout rate and a 9.1% walk rate. His OPS is .752 and he has scored 15 runs. In 121 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 15 runs. In his most recent game, he went 1 for 4 with a double against the Red Sox.

Ranger Suarez gets the start for the Red Sox, his seventh of the season. He is 2-2 with a 3.09 ERA and 29 strikeouts in 35 2/3 innings pitched.

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