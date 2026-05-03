FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore Kentucky Derby

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Isaac Paredes
Houston Astros

Isaac Paredes

Houston Astros • #15 3B

Isaac Paredes And Astros Play Red Sox On May 3

Isaac Paredes and the Houston Astros will face the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park, on Sunday, May 3 at 1:35 p.m. ET. Paredes has +680 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Paredes is hitting for a .264 BA, .355 OBP and .396 SLG with a 14.9% strikeout rate and a 9.1% walk rate. His OPS is .752 and he has scored 15 runs. In 121 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 15 runs. In his most recent game, he went 1 for 4 with a double against the Red Sox.

Ranger Suarez gets the start for the Red Sox, his seventh of the season. He is 2-2 with a 3.09 ERA and 29 strikeouts in 35 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Isaac Paredes

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Houston AstrosRecent Houston Astros Player News

View All Houston Astros Player News