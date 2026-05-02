Isaac Paredes And Astros Play Red Sox On May 2

Paredes is hitting for a .265 BA, .353 OBP and .392 SLG with a 15.5% strikeout rate and an 8.6% walk rate. His OPS is .746 and he has scored 15 runs. In 116 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 15 runs. In his last game, he strung together two hits (going 2 for 3) against the Red Sox.

Connelly Early gets the start for the Red Sox, his seventh of the season. He is 2-1 with a 2.84 ERA and 28 strikeouts through 31 2/3 innings pitched.

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