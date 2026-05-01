Isaac Paredes And Astros Square Off Against Red Sox On May 1

Paredes is hitting for a .253 BA, .339 OBP and .384 SLG with a 16.1% strikeout rate and an 8% walk rate. His OPS is .723 and he has scored 15 runs. In 112 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 15 runs. He racked up two hits (going 2 for 5 with an RBI) in his last appearance against the Orioles.

Jake Bennett starts for the first time this season for the Red Sox.

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