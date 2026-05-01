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Isaac Paredes
Houston Astros

Isaac Paredes

Houston Astros • #15 3B

Isaac Paredes And Astros Square Off Against Red Sox On May 1

Isaac Paredes and the Houston Astros will face the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park, on Friday, May 1 at 7:10 p.m. ET. Paredes has +490 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Paredes is hitting for a .253 BA, .339 OBP and .384 SLG with a 16.1% strikeout rate and an 8% walk rate. His OPS is .723 and he has scored 15 runs. In 112 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 15 runs. He racked up two hits (going 2 for 5 with an RBI) in his last appearance against the Orioles.

Jake Bennett starts for the first time this season for the Red Sox.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Isaac Paredes

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